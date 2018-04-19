WABCO Holdings beats Q1 estimates

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 22.9% in local currencies in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 50 bps to 30.8%.

SG&A expense rate improved 100 bps to 11.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate increased 20 bps to 15.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $3.885B to $4.015B (+12% to +16% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.3% to 14.7%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.6% to 14%; Adjusted net income: $388.4M to $415M; GAAP net income: $369.5M to $396.1M; Adjusted EPS: $7.30 to $7.80; Diluted EPS: $6.95 to $7.45; Diluted shares outstanding: ~53.2M.