BHP Billiton trims full-year iron ore outlook

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) cuts its FY 2018 iron ore production guidance, citing problems with its railroad car unloading system, after reporting an 8% increase in iron ore output for the March quarter.

BHP now expects to produce 272M-274M metric tons of iron ore for the year, down from an earlier forecast of 275M-280M tons.

The miner says its FQ3 iron ore production totaled 58M metric tons, up 8% Y/Y but 6% lower Q/Q, while output for the nine months through March rose 2% to a record 175M tons.

BHP also narrows its FY 2018 copper guidance to 1.7M-1.785M metric tons from its earlier range of 1.655M-1.79M tons, as production at the Escondida mine jumped 64%.