Pier 1 Imports announces strategic reset

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) plans to unveil its three-year strategic plan in detail at an analyst day event today. Ahead of the presentation, the company issues a preview.

CEO update: “In fiscal 2019, we will be investing in the tools and resources needed to execute against our plan,” continued James. “This will pressure profitability, bringing us to an expected net loss for both the first quarter and full year. However, these investments are expected to drive sales growth and profitability in fiscal 2020 and 2021 and are necessary to help us return the business to a sustainable growth trajectory."

The retailer expects to sees a company comparable sales decline of 8% to 7% in Q1 and a 1.5% to 2.5% increase for the full year as the new plan takes form.

Q1 EBITDA of -$24M to -$20M is anticipated. Full-year EBITDA of $30M to $50M is seen.

The long-term projection from Pier 1 includes sustainable sales growth of 4% to 6% by the end of FY21 and EPS of $0.60 to $0.70.

PIR -17.34% premarket to $2.86

Source: Press Release