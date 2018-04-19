IMAX expands in India

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) signs a new agreement with Cinepolis India for four new IMAX theaters in India.

The IMAX theatres will be located in new complexes in the cities of Bangalore, Kolkata as well as Navi Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The agreement brings IMAX's total theater count in the country to 40, with 15 currently open and 25 contracted to open.

"We continue to make significant progress in India where IMAX's 2017 box office increased 78% over the previous year and we have signed 14 new theatres in the span of weeks," says IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

Source: Press Release