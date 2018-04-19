Pricing drags on P&G in Q1

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 1.0% in Q1. Product mix added to sales, while pricing was negative due largely to price cuts with U.S. shaving products.

Organic sales increased in the beauty (+5%) and fabric & home care (+3%) categories, while declining in grooming (-3%) and baby/feminine/family care (-3%).

On a F/X-neutral basis, core gross margin fell 90 basis points as 230 basis points of productivity savings were more than offset by 100 bps of commodity cost increases. Core operating profit margin was down 70 bps.

The company says it expects to organic sales growth to fall in the low end of the 2% to 3% guidance range. P&G expects FY18 revenue of $67.0B to match the consensus estimate.

"We have large businesses in several difficult markets. The ecosystems in which we operate around the world are being disrupted and transformed. We will change at an even faster rate -- winning through superiority, cost and cash productivity and a strengthened organization and culture," says Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor in a high-level assesment.