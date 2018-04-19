Blackstone beats, boosts buyback, sets special payout

The buyback authorization is nearly tripled to $1B, though this won't be reducing the float. Repurchases will mostly be used to offset stock-based compensation.

The $0.30 per unit special distribution will be made over the next three quarters. This is thanks to $580M Blackstone (NYSE:BX) received after its GSO was replaced as the manager of FS Investments.

Turning to Q1 results, economic net income of $791.7M or $0.65 per share was down from $967.9M and $0.81 a year ago. Distributable earnings of $502M or $0.41 per share down from $1.2B and $1.02. Fee-related earnings were up though, to $332.9M from $290.7M.

Fee-earning AUM up 23% Y/Y to $344.7B.

