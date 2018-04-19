Reuters: Petrobras near deal with China to swap refinery investment for oil

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is near a deal for China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) to invest in the new Comperj oil refinery in Brazil in exchange for crude oil, potentially giving China its first refining capacity in the Americas, Reuters reports.

PBR may give CNPC stakes in oil fields it operates in the Campos basin, off the Rio de Janeiro coast, along with the right to use the new Comperj refinery, according to the report.

The refinery reportedly needs ~$3B of investment to reach an initial capacity of 165K bbl/day, and it is not clear if PBR would foot part of the bill.

CNPC already has partnered with PBR in the Libra field of the Santos basin, one of the largest discoveries in Brazil’s pre-salt oil area.