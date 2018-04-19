Novartis Q1 top line up 10%; EPS up 23%; cash flow up 23%; shares down 2% premarket

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Q1 results ($M): Total revenues: 12,694 (+10.0%); Innovative Medicines: 8,398 (+11.7%); Sandoz: 2,517 (+3.6%); Alcon: 1,779 (+11.8%).

Net income: 2,028 (+21.8%); EPS: 0.86 (+22.9%); CF Ops: 2,514 (+22.9%).

Key product sales: Gilenya: 821 (+13.7%); Cosentyx: 580 (+41.5%); Lucentis: 520 (+16.7%); Tasigna: 466 (+13.4%); Sandostatin: 400 (+3.9%); Gleevec/Glivec: 392 (-27.9%); Jakavi: 234 (+44.4%); Kisqali: 44 (+528.6%).

2018 Guidance: Total sales growth: low-to-mid-single digit; Innovative Medicines sales growth: mid-single-digit; Sandoz: flat to slight decline; Alcon: low-to-mid-single-digit.

Shares are down 2% premarket on light volume.

Previously: Novartis beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 19)