More on Pool Corporation's Q1 results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales rose 5% to $575.11M in Q1.

Gross margin rate improved 20 bps to 28.3%.

Operating margin rate flat at 5.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 9.2% to $43.44M.

“As a result of the additional tax benefits realized from ASU 2016-09 in the first quarter, we are updating our earnings guidance range to $5.45 to $5.70 from $5.36 to $5.61 per diluted share. Other than the additional $0.09 per diluted share tax benefit, our earnings expectations for 2018 remain unchanged. We are fortunate to participate in a great industry with strong long-term growth characteristics and our team is ready to serve our customers to help them realize success in making outdoor living come to life,” said Perez de la Mesa.