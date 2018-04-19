Sleep Number falls after missing its numbers

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is down sharply after falling short with its Q1 report.

Comparable sales during the quarter fell 3% to miss the consensus estimate for a 2% decline.

Gross profit fell 150 bps to 61.1% of sales. The retailer cites the "inefficiencies" of operating two supply chains as it transitions to 360 smart beds.

Sleep Number backs its prior outlook for mid- to high-single digit sales growth in 2018 and EPS of $1.70 to $2.00.

Shares of Sleep Number are down 12.98% in premarket trading to $31.77.

