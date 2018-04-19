Facebook bull not expecting much from Q1 results

Deutsche Bank's Lloyd Walmsley is a bull on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), but doesn't see upcoming Q1 results as being a positive catalyst.

Yes, EPS might well top estimates, but weakness in ad revenue, DAUs, or negative commentary going forward are likely to trump the headline number.

In other analyst news, Pivotal Research last night reiterated its Sell rating thanks to the potential for continuing erosion of usage throughout the year. Investors hoping for Instagram to offset that could end up disappointed.

Source: Bloomberg

FB +0.1% premarket

Previously: WSJ: Facebook launching effort to design its own chips (April 19)