Board reset at Wynn seen as a positive

The board reset at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will see Dee Dee Myers (former Clinton spokeswoman), Betsky Akins (corporate governance advocate) and Wendy Webb (former Disney IR chief) replace long-time members Ray Irani, Alvin Shoemaker and J. Edward Virtue.

Including Elaine Wynn, now the company's largest shareholder, the Wynn board is now 36% female but that level could foreseeably move even higher."We intend to add additional new directors in the coming months," notes Wynn board chairman Boone Wayson.

Early analyst reaction to the board development at Wynn is positive, on the view that the reset will help smooth the regulatory review process and could expedite key decision such as the potential sale of the Massachusetts casino.

Shares of Wynn are up 1.14% in premarket trading to $195.10.

SEC Form 8-K