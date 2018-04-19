Taiwan Semi trims revenue outlook on softer smartphone demand

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) -5.3% premarket after its narrow Q1 earnings miss is accompanied by a reduction in its full-year revenue outlook to the low end of its earlier guidance due to softer demand for smartphones and cryptocurrency-related chips.

TSM now sees FY 2018 revenue growing 10% compared with an earlier forecast of 10%-15% growth, and forecasts Q2 revenue to rise 10.5%-12% Y/Y to $7.8B-$7.9B.

TSM also says it expects growth this year of 5% for the global semiconductor industry, weaker than its earlier forecast of 5%-7% growth, and 8% for contract chipmakers, lower than its previous outlook for 9%-10% growth.