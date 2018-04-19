Qualcomm begins layoffs, pushes NXP deadline down the road

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is beginning layoffs as part of an effort to reduce costs, according to CNBC. As many as 1K employees are reported to be part of the job reduction action.

There's also yet another development with the company's pursuit of NXP Semiconductors as China exerts regulatory pressure again. In the latest twist, Qualcomm has reapplied for approval with China's Ministry of Commerce and pushed a new deadline of July 25 on the calendar before it will pay the $2B termination fee.