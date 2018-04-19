Eli Lilly and Incyte down premarket ahead on bearish outlook on Ad Com review for arthritis med baricitinib

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and collaboration partner Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are down 2% and 6% , respectively, premarket in response to the release of briefing documents for next Tuesday's FDA advisory committee review of Lilly's marketing application seeking approval for baricitinib for adults with active rheumatoid arthritis who have not responded adequately to methotrexate.

Investors are spooked that the outcome may be another CRL (original received in April 2017). The conclusion section of the FDA's document (p. 186) begins: "Overall, the additional data provided in the resubmission did not substantially alter the efficacy and safety data in the original submission. Thus, questions remain regarding the benefit/risk assessment of baricitinib for RA patients."

FDA briefing doc

Lilly briefing doc