Strong markets, higher rates propel BNY Mellon; shares up 3.8%

Q1 net income of $1.135B or $1.10 per share vs. $880M and $0.83 a year ago. Even excluding the lower corporate tax rate and share buybacks, EPS was still up 23% Y/Y, notes CEO Charles Scharf.

Fee revenue of $3.3B up 10% Y/Y. Net interest revenue of $919M up 16%. Noninterest expenses of $2.7B up 4%.

Assets under custody and/or administration up 9% Y/Y to $33.5T. AUM up 8% to $1.9T.

11M shares bought back during Q4 for $644M. $246M paid out in dividends.

