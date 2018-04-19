Aceto slumps 51% premarket as business deteriorates

Citing persistent headwinds in the generics market, Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) is negotiating with lenders to waive leverage and debt service covenants in order to avoid a default. Management says it expects to record an asset impairment charge of $230M - 260M on currently marketed and pipeline products due to "intense competitive and pricing pressures."

Also, it has announced that its financial guidance issued on February 1 can no longer be relied upon.

CFO Edward Borkowski has resigned. Rebecca Roof will take over on an interim basis.

The company has hired financial advisor PJT Partners and legal counsel to assist in a strategic review of its business.