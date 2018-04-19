Reuters: Talks between Exxon, Iraq over big water project hit roadblock

Two years of talks between Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Iraq's government on a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure contract have reached an impasse, a potential setback to XOM’s ambitions to expand in the country, Reuters reports.

The two sides differ on contract terms and costs for XOM to build a water treatment facility and related pipelines needed to boost Iraq’s oil production capacity have hit problems because the two sides differ on contract terms and costs, according to the report.

The Common Seawater Supply Project would supply water to more than six southern oilfields, including XOM’s existing West Qurna 1 field and BP’s Rumaila field.

Further delays to the project also could hold back Iraq's overall oil industry, as the country needs to inject water into its wells or risk losing pressure and face severe decline rates, especially at its mature fields.