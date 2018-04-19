Argos Therapeutics bails on late-stage study of Rocapuldencel-T in kidney cancer; shares down 64%

Nano cap Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) craters 64% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that it will terminate its Phase 3 ADAPT trial assessing lead candidate Rocapuldencel-T, combined with sunitinib/standard-of-care, in newly diagnosed patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company made its decision after interim results indicated poor prospects of success.

Median overall survival, one of the four co-primary endpoints, in the intent-to-treat population was 28.2 months in the treatment arm compared to 31.2 months for control. Two other survival-related endpoints were also unfavorable.

The company says it will explore strategic alternatives and does not expect to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement by the April 24 deadline. As a result, trading in its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be suspended on April 23 at the open. An application to transfer trading to the OTCQB Venture Market has been submitted.