Ebix invests in Indian e-learning player

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) strikes a deal to acquire a majority stake in Smartclass Educational Services Private Limited for an amount of up to $8M.

The India-based e-learning company is engaged in the business of education services, development of education products, and implementation of education solutions for K-12 Schools.

The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings and forecasts up to $0.20 in increased EPS after the acquisition is fully integrated over the next 6 months.

Source: Press Release