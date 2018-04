VMware (NYSE:VMW) -1% premarket after Bloomberg reports Uber (UBER) wants to hire away Zane Brown as its new CFO to lead preparations for what could become the biggest IPO of 2019.

Uber is in advanced talks with Rowe, who is currently CFO at VMW, although an agreement has not been finalized, according to the report.

Before joining VMW, Rowe was CFO at Continental Airlines and led North American sales for Apple; if he jumps to Uber, he would be another high-profile hire by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.