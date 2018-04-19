Sinking feeling at Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is down 33.68% in premarket trading after yesterday's share offering announcement sent pencils flying.

The MoviePass owner sold 10.5M Series A-2 units and 500K Series B-2 units $2.75 per share. Each A-2 unit gives a holder a share and a warrant, while a B-2 unit is one pre-funded Series B-2 warrant to purchase one common share. Peeling away the offering details, Helios is bringing in about $30.25M to fund MoviePass and potentially more deals. The equity sales agreement with Canaccord Genuity allows Helios sell up to $150M in shares over time.

Today's share price decline is a reaction to the potential dilutive impact of the offering in the future. Expect some bulls to remind on the success of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other high-subscriber growth success stories.

