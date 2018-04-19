Taiwan Semi phone-based softness dragging Apple, other chipmakers

A miss and dim guidance from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -4.9% ) -- which pointed to a "very high-end smartphone" as part of demand softness -- is dinging Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) while other chipmakers move down.

Analysts say the smartphone in question is the iPhone, and Apple is down 1.7% shortly after today's open.

Chipmakers depressed out of the open include Nvidia (NVDA -1.7% ), AMD (AMD -0.8% ), Intel (INTC -1.9% ) and STMicroelectronics (STM -1.9% ).

Apple made up about 21% of Taiwan Semi's revenue in Q4, Bloomberg estimates.

Apple reports Q2 earnings May 1.