Taiwan Semi phone-based softness dragging Apple, other chipmakers

A miss and dim guidance from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -4.9%) -- which pointed to a "very high-end smartphone" as part of demand softness -- is dinging Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) while other chipmakers move down.
Analysts say the smartphone in question is the iPhone, and Apple is down 1.7% shortly after today's open.
Chipmakers depressed out of the open include Nvidia (NVDA -1.7%), AMD (AMD -0.8%), Intel (INTC -1.9%) and STMicroelectronics (STM -1.9%).
Apple made up about 21% of Taiwan Semi's revenue in Q4, Bloomberg estimates.
Apple reports Q2 earnings May 1.
Now read: More On AMD CEO Su's Sales »