Sprint +1.7% as Macquarie lifts to Neutral on consolidation prospects

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 1.7% after a lift to Neutral at Macquarie, whose Amy Yong has an eye toward consolidation with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5%) rather than on "rocky fundamentals including elevated churn."
She still prefers T-Mobile on fundamentals as well as support from buybacks and M&A but has raised her price target on Sprint to $6.25. As for the deal, the questions still come down to getting a regulatory OK and which parent will have control: Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.3%) or SoftBank (SFTBY -0.6%). (h/t Bloomberg)
Sprint is down 29.4% over the past 12 months, while T-Mobile isn't positive over that span either: down 2.7%.