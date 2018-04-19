Sprint +1.7% as Macquarie lifts to Neutral on consolidation prospects

Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 1.7% after a lift to Neutral at Macquarie, whose Amy Yong has an eye toward consolidation with T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ) rather than on "rocky fundamentals including elevated churn."

She still prefers T-Mobile on fundamentals as well as support from buybacks and M&A but has raised her price target on Sprint to $6.25. As for the deal, the questions still come down to getting a regulatory OK and which parent will have control: Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.3% ) or SoftBank (SFTBY -0.6% ). (h/t Bloomberg)