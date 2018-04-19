Allergan in the mix for Shire

Reuters reports that Allergan (AGN -3.4% ) is preparing a bid for Shire plc (SHPG +7.4% ).

Allergan explored a possible deal in 2014 (tax inversion) but it failed to gain traction.

Update: Allergan says it has yet to submit a formal bid. According to UK takeover regulations, it has until May 17 to announce its intentions.

Update: In a statement, Allergan says it is in the process of evaluating a "full range of strategic options" to boost shareholder value, including acquisitions, combinations and divestitures. It is in the early stages of considering a bid for Shire but no offer has been made.

Update: Allergan chief Brent Saunders says there will be no bid for Shire.