AmEx up 6% post-earnings as sell-side weighs in

Goldman's Ryan Nash is calling American Express' (NYSE:AXP) Q1 beat the best since Q3 of 2016. Revenue is "gaining some steam," and full-year guidance could prove to be conservative. Nash, nevertheless, remains Neutral on the stock.

Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo says solid credit performance undercuts a key leg of the bear case. He's still at Outperform with $115 price target.

William Blair bull Robert Napoli says AmEx has the earnings growth outlook of a global payments/fintech company, but with the valuation of low growth regional bank. He sees more than 30% upside.

And what does a bear have to say? RBC's Jason Arnold isn't impressed that the company sees EPS towards the high end of previous guidance, and suggests this means the strong Q1 was the peak for the year. Competition and a pending DOJ lawsuit remain worries. He's at Underperform with $86 price target (up from $81).

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

Shares +5.9% to $100.70.

