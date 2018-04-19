Stocks start lower, weighed by consumer staples

Stocks edge lower at the open as the technology and consumer staples sectors come under early pressure; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.4% .

European bourses are little changed, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.8% .

Most S&P sector are in the red, with consumer staples ( -2.5% ) pacing the retreat as Procter & Gamble -3.2% despite reporting above-consensus Q1 earnings, and Philip Morris -12.9% after missing Q1 revenue estimates.

Chipmakers are weak in early trading, with Taiwan Semiconductor -5.4% after reporting disappointing Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its Q2 sales forecast.

But financial stocks ( +0.9% ) are moving up, led by American Express ( +5.8% ) after reporting better than expected Q1 results and issuing upbeat full-year guidance.

The red-hot energy sector ( -0.2% ) is lower even as U.S. WTI crude oil extends its recent rally, +0.7% to $68.95/bbl, setting another three and a half year high.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up 4 bps at 2.91% for its highest level in eight weeks and the two-year yield up a basis point at 2.43%.

