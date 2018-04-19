CNBC: Qualcomm 'very concerned' as MOFCOM points to NXP problems

Qualcomm (QCOM -4.2% ) is "very concerned" with its deal for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -4.7% ), CNBC says, after Chinese antitrust watchdog MOFCOM says there are "problems" with the deal that will be "difficult to overcome."

That pointed toward further remedies needed for the deal that Qualcomm may not have been prepared for, David Faber says.

The two companies have extended their merger agreement 90 days (with a $2B breakup fee to NXP if the deal doesn't go down), withdrawn their application and refiled with MOFCOM.