Aluminum turns lower, giving up gains on Rusal nationalization rumors

Aluminum prices reverse lower, giving up earlier gains on speculation of a Russian state-backed rescue deal for major producer Rusal.

The metal recently was trading -0.5% at 2,540/metric ton on the LME after extending its torrid gains of recent days to as high as $2,718/ton following talk that Rusal could be temporarily nationalized.

But traders tell Financial Times it is not clear how a deal would work and if U.S. or European consumers would risk dealing with a Kremlin-controlled group in the current climate.

Alcoa (AA +4.2% ) remains sharply higher following its strong Q1 earnings report, but other aluminum names are losing ground: CENX +0.5% , ARNC -1.1% ,KALU -1.2% , CSTM -1.3% .

Nickel also turns lower, -0.7% at $15,195/metric ton, after soaring 10% yesterday on fears that other Russian miners could be targeted by U.S. sanctions.

ETFs: JJN, JJU, NINI, FOIL