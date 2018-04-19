CNBC: CBS/Viacom deal inching forward on price talks

Among other deal talk on CNBC, David Faber says the potential re-merger of CBS (CBS +1.1% ) and Viacom (VIA +0.4% , VIAB -0.2% ) is inching along as the sides go back and forth on price.

CBS has raised its offer from an initial 0.55 shares per Viacom share (vs. Viacom's counterproposal vs. 0.68), Faber says, but it's unknown by how much. And they're nowhere near announcing the deal, he says.

The elephant in the deal room is still who might be No. 2 at the combined company to Les Moonves: Viacom chief Bob Bakish or CBS COO Joe Ianniello.

If you want to reach: Viacom has changed the time for its Q2 earnings conference call next Wednesday to 10 a.m. ET from an original 8:30 a.m.; a more appropriate time to elaborate on a merger deal?