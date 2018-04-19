Report: Glencore to make new takeover bid for Bunge

Bunge (BG +0.9% ) jumps as much as 2.7% in early trading as Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is rumored to seek a new takeover bid for the U.S. grain trading group.

Traders are speculating that Glencore could soon make another play for BG "with a hefty premium rumored to be needed for the commodity giant to deliver a knockout blow amid fierce bid competition," according to The Telegraph.