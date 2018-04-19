Texas Capital Bancshares jumps 7.2% after earnings

1Q18 net income of $71.9M (+69% Y/Y) due to improvement in operating results and tax reform.

Net interest income of $210.3M (+28.7% Y/Y) due to increase in total LHI, improved earning asset composition and the effect of increases in interest rates on loan yields.

NIM of 3.71% an increase of 42 bps from 1Q17 due to significant 61 bps increase in traditional LHI yields.

Return on average common equity was 13.39% vs. 8.60% in 1Q17.

Return on assets was 1.22% vs. 0.83% in 1Q17.

