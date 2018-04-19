Philip Morris earnings roil tobacco sector

Investors are punishing Philip Morris International (PM -15.4% ) for a Q1 revenue miss.

While the company saw cigarette and heated-tobacco unit shipment volume drop 2.3% to 173.8B during the quarter vs. -1% expected, it was the lack of IQOS momentum that might be standing out.

Wells Fargo and Cowen are both backing their long-term bullish views on the tobacco stock, despite the sales softness.

Within the tobacco sector, Altria (MO -7.4% ), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY -4% ) and British American Tobacco (BTI -5.6% ) are all lower on the day.

Previously: Philip Morris beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 19)