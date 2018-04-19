Philip Morris earnings roil tobacco sector

Investors are punishing Philip Morris International (PM -15.4%) for a Q1 revenue miss.
While the company saw cigarette and heated-tobacco unit shipment volume drop 2.3% to 173.8B during the quarter vs. -1% expected, it was the lack of IQOS momentum that might be standing out.
Wells Fargo and Cowen are both backing their long-term bullish views on the tobacco stock, despite the sales softness.
Within the tobacco sector, Altria (MO -7.4%), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY -4%) and British American Tobacco (BTI -5.6%) are all lower on the day.
