Nucor's Q1 beat highlighted by 9% rise in steel selling price

Nucor (NUE +0.2% ) is little changed even after beating Q1 earnings expectations, as its average sales price per ton of steel rose 9% compared with the prior-year period, and issuing a bullish outlook for the current quarter.

NUE expects Q2 earnings to increase significantly from Q1, as steel mill metal margins and profits in March were by far the strongest in Q1, and it anticipates improvement in the steel mills segment in Q2 as it continues to experience the benefit of announced price increases.

NUE warned earlier this year that sales growth might be offset by higher scrap prices, but it now says it expects rising input costs to be passed on to customers after tariffs on imported steel and aluminum were implemented.