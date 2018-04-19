Enrollment underway in late-stage study of Catalyst Pharma's Firdapse in subtype of myasthenia gravis

The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical trial, MSK-002, assessing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' (CPRX +0.4% ) Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) in patients with MuSK antibody-positive myasthenia gravis (MG), an autoimmune disorder characterized by weakness and rapid fatigue in skeletal muscles.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in a daily living scale called MG-ADL. The company says it should take about 12 months to hit the enrollment target of 10 subjects.

The MuSK type of MG is more severe, affecting 3K - 4.8K Americans.