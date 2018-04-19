Valmont Industries positive on Q1 results, upside guidance

Valmont Industries (VMI +0.8% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 9.6% Y/Y to $698.68M due to increased sales in almost all segments.

Segment sales: infrastructure +9.8% Y/Y to $225M, utility support +4.8% Y/Y to $209.9M, costing +15.5% Y/Y to $84.9M, agriculture +12.4% Y/Y to $188M.

Q1 Margins: Gross declined by 160 bps to 24.2%, operating declined by 99 bps to 9.15%.

Company deployed capital for share repurchase, two acquisitions and investment in existing factories.

FY18 Outlook guidance increased: GAAP EPS $7.70-7.80 and Adjusted EPS $8-8.10, reflecting the acquisitions, share repurchase effects and restructuring.

