Booking Holdings signed an agreement to acquire FareHarbor

Booking Holdings (BKNG -0.6% ) to acquire local activities and experiences booking software provider, FareHarbor.

FareHarbor's senior management team will report into the Booking.com leadership team.

"Today travel is fueled by technology, yet the local experiences and attractions marketplace is still largely offline," said Gillian Tans, CEO of Booking.com. "FareHarbor's technology allows local tours and attractions to easily bring their businesses online. We see an immense opportunity to leverage this technology to bring more local experiences online, benefitting the entire global travel ecosystem for both consumers and local businesses by allowing them to connect instantly through a seamless digital experience."

FareHarbor will operate as an independent business within the company.

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

