Universal Forest down 6% post Q1 results

Universal Forest (UFPI -5.9% ) reports Q1 revenue of $993.86M (+17.5% Y/Y); of which retail was $370.9M (+19% Y/Y); industrial $333M (+19% Y/Y); & $307.7M (+16% Y/Y) for construction.

Gross margin was down 111 bps to 13.2% & operating margin was marginally up 45 bps to 4.4%.

Net earnings $32.8M (+56% Y/Y); EBITDA, excluding the net gain on the sale of assets was $53.4 M (+14% Y/Y) & cash & equivalents was $25.3M (+18.3% Q/Q).

9% gross unit sales growth came 5% from organic sales growth and 4% from acquisition; New product sales was $103.9M (+20.5% Y/Y).

