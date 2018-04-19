Ten-year Treasury yield charges towards 3%

Rising long-term interest rates took a breather for the past few weeks thanks to some stumbles in equity markets.

The business of buying low and selling high (in stocks) seems to have resumed though, and yields are back on the march. Down as low as 2.7% a couple of weeks ago, the 10-year Treasury yield today is up another five basis points today to 2.92%. TLT -1.05% , TBT +1.1%