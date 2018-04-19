Uber Eats gobbles up market share

Uber Eats (UBER) is the fastest growing meal delivery service in the U.S., according to Recode.

Not only is Uber Eats taking market share from GrubHub (GRUB -0.8% ) - but the delivery upstart is pressuring Postmates, DoorDash and in some markets Amazon. Grocery delivery specialist Instacard (ICART), as well as meal kit players Blue Apron (APRN -1.7% ) and HelloFresh (FRESH) are also seeing an impact to a smaller degree.

UberEATS was reported as profitable in 27 of the 108 cities it operated in near the end of last year.