PPG -3% as internal report of accounting violations sparks probe

PPG Industries (PPG -3% ) plunges after mixed Q1 results are overshadowed by disclosure of an accounting problem that it is now investigating.

PPG says as it was finalizing its earnings report, it was notified through its internal reporting system of potential violations of accounting policies and procedures regarding the failure to accrue certain specified expenses.

In a preliminary review, PPG says it identified ~$1.4M of expenses that should have been accrued in Q1, and the latest earnings report reflect this accrual; the report also alleges as much as $5M in other unspecified expenses that were improperly not accrued in the quarter.

PPG's audit committee is investigating the matter, but the company says it is unable to predict the timing or outcome of the inquiry.