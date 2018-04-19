Dominion-Scana merger threatened after South Carolina Senate passes bill

Dominion Energy's (D +0.1% ) proposed takeover of Scana (SCG -4% ) looks even more in doubt after a bill passed by the South Carolina Senate late yesterday.

The S.C. Senate voted to cut the money SCG can collect from customers for the half-finished V.C. Summer nuclear power project the company scrapped last year, which may raise questions about SCG’s valuation and credit rating.

Dominion had threatened to call off the merger if legislators made such a move, and tells Bloomberg that the latest bill “would be a material event that could eliminate” the benefits of an acquisition.