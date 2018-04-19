Snapt Games recent acquisition announced by APT systems, inc.

Snapt Games, a subsidiary of APT SYSTEMS (OTCPK:APTY -6.8% ) acquired a relatively new iOS app with established positive cash flow.

The company anticipates to release third in-house game in May.

“We are going to spend the next two weeks adding to the app’s offerings and restructuring the marketing plan because we believe it will substantially increase the current monthly revenues of $12,950. We are excited to relaunch this app with a new look around May 1st," advised Glenda Dowie, CEO.

