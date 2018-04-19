Steel Dynamics reports strong Q1 results

Steel Dynamics (STLD -0.8% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 9.75 Y/Y to $2.6B, due to improved demand and product pricing.

Segment sales: steel +10.4% Y/Y to $1.92B, fabrication +3.67% Y/Y to $201.5M, metals recycling +6.26% Y/Y to $288.12M and others +3.8% Y/Y to $92.47M.

Q1 Margins: Gross declined by 214 bps to 17.8%; operating declined by 171 bps to 12.42% and Adjusted EBITDA declined by 241 bps to 15.4%.

Average product selling price for steel operations was $822 per ton.

Cash flow from operations was $178M.

"We remain confident that current and anticipated macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2018”, said Mr. Mark D. Millet, President and CEO.

