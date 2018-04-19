OpGen up 15% on positive study with rapid diagnostic test

OpGen (OPGN +14.8% ) is up on a healthy 24x surge in volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Colombia-based clinical trial that showed how the OpGen rapid diagnostic test helped improve survival and reduced antibiotic use by quickly identifying bacteremia and fungemia in hospital ICU patients.

Buoyed by the successful outcome, the company has established a subsidiary there to commercialize its precision medicine products, first in Colombia, then the rest of Latin America. It expects to launch its QuickFISH line in Colombia later this quarter.