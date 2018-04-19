DOJ/AT&T trial: Stephenson takes the stand

The DOJ trial over the merger of AT&T (T -0.4% ) with Time Warner (TWX -0.4% ) is picking up after a break with one of the case's star witnesses: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, working to preserve the culminating event of his career.

Earlier, the government took issue with a move from DirecTV to be dismissed as a defendant; the Justice Dept. says one of its main issues is Time Warner and DirecTV being part of the same company.

"DirecTV is a proper party to this lawsuit and the United States has presented evidence that DirecTV's combination with Time Warner is the principal source of anticompetitive harm arising out of the challenged transaction," the government says.

AT&T's John Stankey was cross-examined by the DOJ with mixed results: The DOJ got Stankey to say he'd characterized Time Warner content as "must have," but it appears to have been blocked from admitting a Moellis presentation that the department says explicitly told AT&T that buying Time Warner would net them added leverage.

