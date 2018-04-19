Revance sees U.S. marketing application for Botox competitor RT002 in H1 2019

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC +0.3% ) is hosting its first Investor Day today in New York City. Highlights:

Topline data from the Phase 3 SAKURA study assessing DaxibotulinumtoxinA (RT002) for Injection for the treatment of frown lines should be available in H2, followed by a U.S. marketing application in H1 2019.

The Phase 3 ASPEN study evaluating RT002 in moderate-to-severe cervical dystonia (muscle spasms in the neck area) should launch this quarter.

16-week data from a Phase 2a study of RT002 in plantar fasciitis showed a 58% reduction in pain from baseline although there was a strong placebo response as well. A follow-on Phase 2 is planned for H2.

Two new RT002 programs will be launched: a Phase 2 in upper limb spasticity in Q4 and chronic migraine in 2019.