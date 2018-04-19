Interest rates and earnings hitting stocks today

Interest rates had backed off during the modest struggle for stocks over the past weeks, but equities have resumed upward, and so have rates. The 10-year Treasury yield is higher by another 4.5 basis points today to 2.92%, helping the S&P 500 to a 0.8% decline . The Nasdaq is off 0.85% and the Dow 0.55% .

Earnings are also leaving their mark, and soft numbers from Taiwan Semiconductor are whacking the semiconductor industry (and Apple) (SOXX -4% ), and Proctor & Gamble and Philip Morris are helping take a chunk out of consumer names (XLP -3.2% ).

ETFs: XLP, VDC, SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, RHS, FSTA, FXG, SSG, FTXL, XTH, CNSF, JHMS