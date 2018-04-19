Novartis Q1 results weigh on pharma stocks

Big Biopharma and generic drug makers are in the red, pressured by Novartis' (NVS -3.1% ) Q1 results that included 6% of price erosion in its Sandoz unit and less-than-expected sales of Cosentyx.

Shire plc (SHPG +0.3% ) is now treading water after Allergan announced that it would not submit a bid leaving only Takeda, who may not have the resolve to pay what Shire demands.