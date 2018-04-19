Novartis Q1 results weigh on pharma stocks

Big Biopharma and generic drug makers are in the red, pressured by Novartis' (NVS -3.1%) Q1 results that included 6% of price erosion in its Sandoz unit and less-than-expected sales of Cosentyx.
Shire plc (SHPG +0.3%) is now treading water after Allergan announced that it would not submit a bid leaving only Takeda, who may not have the resolve to pay what Shire demands.
Selected tickers: (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.6%)(ABBV -2%)(AGN -3.8%)(BMY -1.1%)(GSK -1.7%)(JNJ -0.6%)(LLY -1.1%)(MRK -0.7%)(NVO -2.3%)(PFE -0.4%)(VRX -2.5%)(TEVA -2.7%)(MNK -0.9%)(PRGO -1%)(MYL -0.9%)(ENDP -3.5%)
