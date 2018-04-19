Breakeven cost for bitcoin mining is $8.6K - Morgan Stanley

That $8.6K is for large mining pools with a very low cost for electricity ($0.03 per kW/h), according to analyst Charlie Chan and team. Even with a recent rally, the price of bitcoin has been below that level for some time, and Chan expects even further decline in demand for mining hardware and chips.

Indeed, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -6.1% ) is leading the semis down today after it cut guidance, in part thanks to uncertainty over crypto mining demand. Nvidia (NVDA -3.4% )

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) today is up marginally to $8,268.